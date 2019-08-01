HASCO’s hot runner division gets rebrand

HASCO is to present its Hot Runner division under the brand name of HASCO hot runner, in conjunction with its own design and a high-recognition value.

The division currently consists of its own team of 70 employees, with experienced plastics engineers, mould designers, and mouldmaking specialists developing customised hot runner solutions for individual injection moulding applications.

Under the tagline ‘Built to Run’, HASCO hot runner promises maximum reliability, unique service and delivery speeds, and certified quality.

Florian Larisch, Executive Vice President for HASCO hot runner, said: “Following the continual development phase, we now wish to send a strong signal to the outside world and also highlight our performance in the hot runner business in our brand.”