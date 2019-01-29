HASCO produces data packages tailored to CAD systems

With a focus on the development of readily applicable, practically-oriented solutions, the new HASCO NX library which, as a native database, is precisely tailored to the requirements of the Siemens NX CAD system, uses innovative tools, designers can readily incorporate in their design as CAD models by means of drag and drop.

With extensive input from HASCO's longstanding partner, the Radtke design office, the library has been built up by newly compiled design drawings.

Conventional data from the manufacturers of standard components are no longer parametric due to the neutral interface. The HASCO system avoids this situation through data packages that are directly tailored to the CAD system.

Due to the parametric data it is faster to use than step data in the desired design and no external software or web portals have to be called up for this native data.

The data can be easily stored in the system and incorporated in the design, while size changes of the standard components can be performed more efficiently than with conventional step data.

The company says through its continual development work, it repeatedly opens up new options for designers engaged in mouldmaking, boosting the efficiency and the quality of their work.