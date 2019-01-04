Haydale attends opening of graphene engineering innovation centre at University of Manchester

Haydale attended the official opening of the £60 million Masdar Building on 10th December, which houses the graphene engineering innovation centre (GEIC) at the University of Manchester, of which Haydale is a Tier One partner.

To develop the science of functionalisation and pioneer new advanced materials development, the recently supplied Haydale functionalisation plasma reactor was a prominent feature at the event.

Haydale’s exhibition stand featured many products with it’s functionalised graphenes, including biomedical sensors, heat sensors, printed inks, graphene enhanced pre-impregnated carbon fibre composites and mould tooling.

× Expand Haydale

Additionally, Haydale’s functionalised graphenes were on display throughout the exhibition by some of its customers, including, Briggs Automotive Company (BAC).

In addition, Haydale and GEIC applications engineers are collaborating with AB Dynamics on test platforms for their Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Wheelsure Holdings on the development of “smart” bolt/nut systems using Haydale’s graphene pressure sensor technology.

David Banks, Interim Executive Chairman at Haydale, said: “I would like to congratulate the University of Manchester on the official opening of the Masdar Building. It was an honour to attend this prestigious event and it was fantastic to see an array of Haydale’s technologies featured within the various products that were on display in the exhibition.