Haydale awarded funding to develop non-metallic gas tanks for spacecraft propulsion systems

Haydale, the global advanced materials group, has been awarded a technology de-risking project by the European Space Agency to develop non-metallic gas tanks for spacecraft propulsion systems.

This activity is alongside ISP International Space Propulsion through the ESA ARTES Competitiveness & Growth, in conjunction with the UK Space Agency.

The recent growth of small spacecraft constellations has created a challenge within the existing space propulsion supply chain for low-cost reliable components, which meet the rapid delivery schedule and support the on-going reduction of orbital debris.

With the constellation market set to increase rapidly, the development of components that meet these criteria is critical, and Haydale’s non-metallic system offers a low-cost alternative with reduced lead time that can be offering in a wider range of configurations to exactly suit the end user requirement.

Haydale’s latest project will see it develop findings from its GSTP project, performing comprehensive tests to determine the best material and process for developing non-metallic gas tanks.

Keith Broadbent, CEO of Haydale, said: “This funding will allow Haydale to develop existing knowledge in the space industry and we look forward to developing the technology alongside our partners.”

“We are pleased to have gained the support of the Airbus DS Tank Product Group who are interested in the development of competitive non-conventional pressure vessel products, and can provide clear design drivers thanks to their invaluable expertise.”

“With the UK space market growing, Haydale is delighted to be part of this progression.”