Haydale expands elastomer capability

Haydale, the global advanced materials group, has announced the completion of the installation and commissioning of a two-roll lab mill at its site in Loughborough, UK.

The investment will allow Haydale to compound nanomaterials into a range of elastomers which will support customers interested in using nanomaterials in their elastomeric products for a range of property improvements, such as thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity and increased mechanical performance.

The new elastomer mixing capability sits alongside the current elastomer moulding and testing facilities that are already on site at Haydale in Loughborough, UK.

The company believes by bringing in-house the facility, Haydale can serve customer requirements for nanomaterial enhanced elastomer development.

Haydale is currently working on wrt elastomers for automotive tyres, auto, rail and marine for anti-vibration mounts, medical devices and latex gloves.

Keith Broadbent, Haydale Managing Director Composites, said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer this additional capability from our Loughborough site and look forward to working more closely with our existing, and new, elastomer customers.”

Ray Gibbs, Haydale CEO, added: “This market-led improvement to our facility shows how Haydale is responding to the needs of its customers.”