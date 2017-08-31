Hekuma opens sales support in Southampton

Hekuma has set up sales support in the UK to provide closer links with British and Irish customers and develop new business opportunities across the company’s key market sectors.

In addition to Hekuma’s headquarters in Eching, Germany and the company’s existing presence in China, France and the United States, Hekuma have recently been joined by Aaron Houston who will provide sales and customer support within the UK and Ireland.

The initiative is in response to increasing global interest and demand for Hekuma’s high performance automation systems. The local presence, based in Southampton, will enable the Bavarian system manufacturer to further expand its activities within the UK and Ireland’s Medical, Automotive and Consumer Goods sectors.

With a track record spanning 25 years in bespoke automation and special purpose machinery, Houston brings extensive knowledge of automation concepts and solutions together with a detailed understanding of the companies and markets that will benefit most from the specific range of technologies and expertise that Hekuma provide.

Hekuma will be at Interplas 2017 with ENGEL, providing its opportunity to meet Houston, showcasing the flexibility of the HEKUflex modular concept which can been seen configured as part of a fully automated system producing, inspecting and packaging its plastic Interdental Brushes.