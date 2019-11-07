Hellmann’s and Just Eat team up to tackle single-use plastic pollution across takeaway sector

Hellmann’s and Just Eat have joined forces to roll out a trial of Notpla’s seaweed sauce sachets to continue tackling plastic pollution across the takeaway sector.

The Notpla sachets are made from a seaweed-based material and naturally biodegrade in approximately six weeks and can be thrown into the home compost or a normal waste bin, to fully decompose.

Supported by the Innovate UK fund, the trial is currently London based with plans to expand to more cities.

During the trial so far, 65 Just Eat restaurant partners have offered a range of Hellmann’s ketchup, BBQ, tartare and garlic sauces served in the seaweed sachets, removing the need for single-use plastic sauce sachets in takeaways.

The new sachets aim to make a big contribution toward cutting down on single-use plastic, allowing food service operators to show their customers they are serious about reducing plastic waste too.

Last year, Just Eat first teamed up with sustainable packaging start-up Notpla to test the sachets with 10 restaurant partners. As a result, more than 46,000 plastic ketchup sachets were prevented from entering landfill, receiving positive feedback from customers.

Hazel Detsiny, VP Marketing Foods & Tea and Managing Director of Unilever Food Solutions, Unilever UK & Ireland said: “This trial is a great example of collaboration driving game-changing innovation. In partnership with Just Eat and Notpla, we’re creating a new and exciting experience for Just Eat customers who can enjoy the same great tasting Hellmann’s – but with zero plastic waste. Squeezing sauce out of a seaweed sachet will be a first for many, but it’s one small change with potential for big impact.”

Pierre Paslier, co-CEO of Notpla, added: “Takeaway sauce sachets are one of the hardest single use plastics to deal with. They’re easy to litter and have low residual value which limits the recycling potential. We’re very excited to work hand in hand with leaders in the takeaway and sauce sectors. Sustainability is a top priority for their consumers and is key for these sectors to survive in the long run. Just Eat and Hellmann’s are pioneering the way to a sustainable takeaway industry. Being partially funded by Innovate UK has been key to the development of our technology, and it clearly shows how vibrant the UK deep-tech scene is.”