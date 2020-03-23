Hemsec appoints new Sales Manager

Hemsec has appointed Sarah Gazzola as new Sales Manager.

Gazzola is experienced in helping businesses to explore new markets and build customer relationships.

Her new role at Hemsec will be to ensure that the company continues to meet the evolving needs of customers and prospective customers.

The job involves working alongside Hemsec’s team of Account Managers, reviewing business processes to ensure they are customer-friendly, as well as engaging with trade associations and partners to drive business growth.

She said: “I really enjoy customer facing roles, learning about different types of businesses and finding out how they use our products and services. Many of our customers have worked with us for several years and it is my responsibility to listen, learn and respond to their changing requirements.

“Becoming Hemsec’s new Sales Manager is therefore a great opportunity for me.”

“It’s an exciting time for the business. I will be meeting with customers and prospective customers, attending networking events and developing our strategy for growth. There are a number of new markets that we are exploring and lots of potential to develop new products and services.”