Henkel sets ambitious packaging targets for 2025

Henkel has set further ambitious packaging targets for 2025 to promote a circular economy.

By then, 100 percent of Henkel's packaging will be recyclable or reusable* and the company will reduce fossil-based virgin plastics by 50 percent in its consumer goods packaging.

Henkel also wants to foster a circular economy – meaning that packaging materials remain in economic cycles as long as possible and do not end up in the environment.

Henkel has already further increased the share of recycled plastic in its packaging and a number of Henkel’s packaging already consists of 100 percent recycled material.

With its new ambitious packaging strategy, Henkel strives to use material from sustainable sources and develop smart designs to close the loop.

“Packaging and plastic have captured the attention of the public, governments, and businesses around the world more than ever – plastic waste ending in the environment is one of the greatest global challenges. The search for solutions is well underway, and our packaging experts are working intensively to deliver on our ambitious targets,” said Sylvie Nicol, Executive Vice President Human Resources at Henkel and Chair of Henkel’s Sustainability Council.

“To drive further progress and promote a circular economy, we are working closely together with our partners along the entire value chain.”

*Excluding adhesive products where residue may affect recyclability or pollute recycling systems.