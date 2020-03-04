Henkel and Covestro combine to adhesive solutions for efficient li-ion cell assembly for e-mobility

Henkel and Covestro have partnered to develop a solution enabling the efficient fixation of cylindrical li-ion battery cells inside a plastic cell holder.

The solution is based on a UV-curing adhesive from Henkel and a UV-transparent polycarbonate blend from Covestro.

Henkel’s Loctite AA 3963 battery assembly adhesives and Covestro’s UV transparent polycarbonate blend Bayblend were developed for compatibility with high-volume automated dispensing techniques and offer flexible and fast cure mechanisms.

The acrylic adhesive was formulated for use with the cell holder, which is constructed of a special flame-retardant plastic.

It provides strong adhesion to the substrate material and offers production adaptability through long open times and short cure cycles.

Frank Kerstan, Head of e-Mobility Europe at Henkel, said: “High-volume manufacturing operations with short cycle times and process flexibility are essential. The Loctite OEM-approved adhesive designed to secure cylindrical li-ion cells into a carrier is a one-part, cure-on-demand formulation.”

“After high-speed dispensing, the material’s long open time inherently builds adaptability into the process by allowing for any unexpected production interruption.”

“Once all cells are placed into the adhesive and secured in the holder, curing is activated with UV light and takes place in less than five seconds.”

Steven Daelemans, Market Development Manager for E-mobility in the Polycarbonates segment at Covestro, said: “The material allows us to construct dimensionally stable parts that are necessary for automated mass assembly.”

“Together with the fast curing capability of the Loctite adhesives, this material combination delivers an innovative approach to large-scale cylindrical li-ion battery module production.”