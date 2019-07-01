Henkel and Greiner Packaging collaborate to release recyclable black plastic packaging

Henkel has partnered with its supplier Ampacet, a global masterbatch producer, to implement an innovative solution for fully recyclable black plastic packaging.

The new packaging material is based on an alternative, carbon-free black colour, allowing used bottles to be returned to the value chain.

This new colour has been used for the first time in black plastic bottles produced by Greiner Packaging to contain Bref toilet cleaning products.

The company says Cyclos-HTP, a German institute specialising in the classification, evaluation, and certification of packaging and product recyclability, has confirmed that the carbon-free black colour is effective in undecorated bottles.

× Expand Henkel

Tests performed by Henkel also verified that the bottle is completely identifiable following removal of the perforated sleeve, which means it can be sorted from the waste stream and subsequently recycled.

“We’re constantly working to improve product recyclability, so naturally we’re delighted to see innovations like this one from Henkel – and we’ll support our partners extensively on projects of this nature,” said Michael Frick, Global Key Account Director at Greiner Packaging.

“We’re proud to be working with Henkel on this innovation. In the push for a circular economy, it is important to us that we keep plastics out of the natural environment and circulating in our economy for as long as possible."