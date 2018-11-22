Henkel and RLE International build strategic alliance for e-mobility innovations

Henkel and RLE International have announced an agreement to form a strategic alliance to drive automotive innovation, expand value creation opportunities and become the premier design-in engineering solution provider for the mobility industry.

The companies believe automotive megatrends and future mobility concepts driven by increasing environmental legislation, e-mobility and autonomous driving are shaping the engineering challenges of the industry.

In light of this, new architecture designs and solutions are required to reduce weight and increase safety.

Additionally, the integration and protection of batteries and electronic components play a crucial role in development and manufacturing, says Henkel.

The collaboration aims to grant customers access to a global combination of long-term engineering know-how and best-in-class material science which will enable next generation design solutions and new levels of lightweight structures.

Henkel and RLE International will ensure process security and sustainability of all development, engineering and material processes.

This will be done through a holistic development approach from concept to launch and series production.

Dr. Christian Kirsten, Corporate Senior Vice President, Henkel Transport and Metal, said: “To design new e-mobility concepts and lightweight innovations, the combination of material science and engineering expertise is a significant competitive advantage.”

Chuck Evans, Corporate Vice President, Henkel Automotive OEM Design, added: “Together with RLE International we will create ‘The Mobility Alliance’ with advanced simulation capabilities of full vehicle crash behaviour to improve passenger safety, and component design competence to improve vehicle performance.”