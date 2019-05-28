Henkel and RLE International join forces

Henkel and RLE International have joined forces to help OEMs and tier 1 suppliers in the automotive industry leverage weight savings of up to 50 percent with hybrid structural body parts.

Collaborating under the moniker of The Mobility Alliance, the partners will highlight the lightweighting potential of high-performance structural foam established in comprehensive engineering design and crash simulation studies.

The structural foam behind the hybrid designs is a commercially available epoxy based Teroson EP material from Henkel that delivers high strength and stiffness at extremely low weight.

Several OEMs are already using it to replace traditional steel reinforcements in various lightweight structural parts.

× Expand Henkel

The crash simulations performed in the studies adhered to strict international automotive standards and the optimised hybrid designs using Henkel’s Teroson EP structural foam passed all these tests within the limits of deformation and intrusion, while offering overall weight savings of up to 50 kg per car vs. conventional all-metal components.

“The service package offered by The Mobility Alliance comprises full engineering and optimisation of each component for all crash load scenarios at one of six dedicated development centres around the world,” said Tobias Wigand, Technical Unit Leader for Advanced Material Concepts at RLE International.

“Final parts can then be manufactured for on-time delivery at sites located close to customers.”

Results will be on display at Booth 108 in Hall 12 during the Automotive Engineering Expo 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, June 4 and 5.