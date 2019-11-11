Henkel employees contribute to a clean environment through activities worldwide under 'trashfighter' initiative

Henkel has launched a global employee initiative, ‘trashfighter’, as part of its commitment to foster a functioning circular economy and reduce plastic waste in the environment.

Around 1,300 Henkel employees from 18 countries around the world have so far taken part in clean-up events and removed waste from riverbanks, parks and cities.

The plastic collection activities are part of the Sustainability Ambassador program launched by Henkel in 2012.

In Thailand, teams have been cleaning up beaches, apart from plastic waste, they also collected fishing nets and glass bottles.

In Henkel's largest single market, the US, 16 collection events have taken place close to local facilities.

In Germany, Henkel employees collaborate as 'trashfighters' at the riverbanks of the Rhine.

Also teams from the company’s headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany, were actively involved, with more than 150 Henkel employees collecting plastic waste as ‘trashfighters’, at riverbanks or local neighbourhoods.

Uwe Bergmann, Head of Sustainability Management at Henkel, said: "Plastic waste in the environment is one of the greatest global challenges. As a company, we want to promote sustainable packaging solutions and contribute to a circular economy for plastic. At the same time, we want to involve all our employees as sustainability ambassadors and give them the opportunity to make an individual contribution.”