Henkel extends partnership with Plastic Bank

Henkel has announced it has extended its partnership with the social enterprise Plastic Bank for another five years.

Following the achievements of the partnership launched in 2017, Henkel will support ongoing projects in Haiti, the Philippines, and Indonesia, and will significantly contribute to developing an infrastructure of more than 400 Plastic Bank collection points in Egypt.

In 2020 alone, Henkel will integrate more than 600 tonnes of the recycled material, called Social Plastic, into its product packaging.

David Katz, CEO of Plastic Bank, said: “Plastic Bank creates a value chain that contributes to a better world. Our partnership with Henkel is a good example of what can be achieved by joining forces and we are delighted about our extended collaboration.”

“Together we can create true added value by tackling the waste problem in a holistic approach while at the same time helping people in need.”

Jens-Matin Schwärzler, Executive Vice President and responsible for Henkel’s Beauty Care business, said: “The cooperation with Plastic Bank helps us to pursue our strategy to implement more recycled plastic into our product’s packaging while ensuring a steady income for the collectors.”

“The partnership with Plastic Bank also enables us to match our consumer’s desires to apply environmental consciousness into their daily lives.”