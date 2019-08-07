Henkel partners in governmental sponsored research and development project

Henkel is partnering in a research and development project, SYMPA, sponsored by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Federal Ministry Republic of Austria Transport, Innovation and Technology (BMVIT).

The German and Austrian project consortium aims to develop new materials, printing methodologies and post-processing technologies for durable Stereolithography (SLA) products using Digital Light Processing (DLP) with a focus on automotive applications.

SYMPA aims to overcome some of the weaknesses of current SLA materials such as low mechanical properties, low durability and low UV stability.

The objectives include the development of a new photosensitive polymer with increased long-term thermal and mechanical properties, the fibre reinforcement of the polymer and surface modification technologies to further enhance the environmental resistance of products.

All developed technologies will be demonstrated based on real automotive parts considering the requirements on industrial production processes.

SYMPA is coordinated by the Institute of Aircraft Design (IFB) of the University of Stuttgart and involves partners across the entire value chain of the SLA technology including Henkel, The Institute of Aircraft Design (IFB) ,Rapid Shape, cirp, Joanneum Research and INOCON Technologie.