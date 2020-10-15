Henkel joins global business call for UN treaty on plastic pollution

Together with 28 other major global businesses, Henkel endorsed a business manifesto calling on governments to negotiate and agree on a United Nations (UN) treaty on plastic pollution.

The businesses’ call to action comes ahead of the 5th Session of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA5) and as a new report co-authored by the WWF, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Boston Consulting Group outlines the necessity of such a binding international agreement to address plastic pollution.

Current approaches appear to be falling short of successfully tackling the problem of plastic waste on a global scale. That is why Henkel decided to join together with other major businesses in the corporate manifesto calling for an international agreement to address plastic pollution.

The endorsers are urging for a UN treaty that harmonises the complex landscape of regulatory standards, establishes common metrics and methodologies, mandates the development of national targets and action plans, and supports innovation and infrastructure development to create a level playing field across the plastic value chain.

“Plastic waste ending up in the environment is one of the biggest challenges humankind is facing today. At Henkel, we recognise our responsibility to address this global problem – and we take action. We are committed to driving progress toward a circular economy, partnering along the value chain to promote sustainable solutions, and contributing to avoid plastic waste,” says Sylvie Nicol, Member of the Henkel Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Sustainability.

“However, the activities of individual businesses will not be enough. We need a global framework on UN level to coordinate stakeholder actions and help drive change for the plastic pollution problem at a scale.”