Henkel opens new European hub for high-performing aerospace solutions

Henkel has officially inaugurated the Adhesive Technologies business unit at its new production facility for aerospace applications in Montornès del Vallès, Spain.

With this investment of around €35 million, the company aims to serve the constantly growing demand for high-performance solutions supporting key trends in the global aerospace industry, such as lightweighting, fuel efficiency, and automation.

During the opening event Henkel welcomed the mayor of Montornès and the German Counsel General as well as customers, and presented that state-of-the-art building meeting the highest standards for sustainability.

Jan-Dirk Auris, Executive Vice President for Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said: “Aerospace is a very attractive growth market for us, because the global demand for new passenger aircrafts is expected to double over the next 20 years.”

“With the new high-tech facility, we significantly expand the capacities for our leading high-impact solutions that are specified in all major aircraft platforms and increase our capabilities to develop next-generation materials for future programmes.”

“At the same time, we enlarge our global production and distribution network and enhance the proximity to our strong customer base in Europe.”

The new aerospace plant is located nearby the existing adhesives production plant for the automotive industry, and features dedicated production, labs, offices, and warehouse capacities and spreads out over an area of around 14,000 square metres.