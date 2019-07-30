Henkel shares software tool for evaluating the recyclability of packaging

Henkel has made its EastD4R tool available to the public, so that more companies and organisations can use it and more easily develop sustainable packaging solutions.

The software tool is based on public and recognised criteria catalogues such as those from Plastics Recyclers Europe and is used by Henkel throughout the company.

The goal is to quickly and accurately assess the recyclability of packaging already during the early stages of development.

Dr Thorsten Leopold, Head of International Packaging Development for Home Care Products and Henkel, said: “We want to promote open collaboration, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy.”

“This can only succeed if all participants along the value chain cooperate, especially with clear definitions and consistent evaluations. By sharing our assessment tool, we want to contribute to the recyclability of packaging.”