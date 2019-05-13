Hennecke appoints new sales agent for the UK and Ireland

Hennecke has appointed a new sales agent for the UK and Ireland.

The company says due to the GROUP’s steady growth and the integration of HENNECKE-OMS (former ‘Impianti OMS’) at the end of 2017, Hennecke has restructured parts of its external organisation and worldwide agency network.

Ruth Wootton, Managing Director, CTM with Rolf Trippler, Managing DirectorSales, Hennecke GmbH, at the contract signing in Sankt Augustin

On 1st April 2019 CTM UK became the exclusive agent for the entire Hennecke GROUP product range in the UK and Ireland.

The organisation is now offering a comprehensive range of services that focuses on the machine and systems technology portfolio of both core brands, Hennecke Polyurethane Technology and HENNECKE-OMS.

The company’s team of specialists provide on-site advice on all aspects of PU production and on the extensive product range of machines and systems for polyurethane-based applications.