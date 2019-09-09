Hexcel’s HexAM additive manufacturing approved by Boeing for commercial aircraft platforms

Hexcel has been approved by Boeing to produce HexPEKK-100 aerospace structures for major commercial aircraft platforms.

After rigorous review of Hexcel’s proprietary PEKK and carbon fibre material formulation, Hexcel’s superior HexPEKK-100 end-use components, as well as its highly-controlled HexAM additive manufacturing process, are now obtainable through Boeing’s Qualified Provider List.

These HexPEKK components will be manufacture-to-print for commercial aerospace applications where complexity, weight reduction, and strong mechanical performance are critical.

Hexcel provides high-rate serial part production with reduced lead-time and at a lower cost than traditional intricately machined aluminium or composite structures.

HexPEKK-100 parts meet interior aircraft smoke and toxicity requirements and are ideal for complex components such as optimised brackets, environmental control system ducts, and castings.

September 2019

