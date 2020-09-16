HEXPOL launches new portfolio for wire & cable compounds

HEXPOL has brought together their expertise in various product areas and technologies to launch a comprehensive portfolio of wire and cable compounds.

The profile consists of high performance materials such as VMQ, advanced rubber technologies, additives and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE).

With electrification trends and an increasingly connected, global population the demand for power and telecom products is expanding rapidly. Alongside this growth comes the introduction of stricter regulations and industry standards to protect people and infrastructure.

Nordroden Getty Images/iStockphoto 844070868 Cross section of high-voltage cable. Thick copper veins are surrounded by a thick layer of polymer insulation.

Ralph Wolkener, President HEXPOL Compounding Europe/Asia, said: “To help industry meet these demands we have put our experience and know-how into developing one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the market. We offer a unique position, taking a polymer neutral approach to supply customers the optimal solution for their requirements.”

The portfolio includes silicone rubber materials, CPE, EPDM, NBR+PVC, CR rubber compounds, pigment and additive masterbatch, as well as thermoplastic, EVA, TPE and TPV technologies. Typical properties include halogen-free flame retardancy, low smoke and low toxicity. Materials are RoHS, SVHC and REACH compliant with grades designed to meet international cable standard such as EN50363 or IEC 60811.

Application areas include locations containing expensive or sensitive equipment, such as hospitals, airport, train and transport hubs, communication exchanges, power generation facilities and offshore platforms. With enhanced thermomechanical properties grades are available for telecommunication

and electric cables, from high-to-low voltage.

Carsten Rüter, President HEXPOL Compounding Europe/Asia, HEXPOL Compounding and Global Purchasing/Technology, added: “By combining quality materials via a high technology

manufacturing process, we deliver customised materials that help cable manufacturers exceed standards for reliability and durability.”