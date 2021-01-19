HEXPOL TPE awarded ISO 45001 certification

HEXPOL TPE’s UK unit, located in Middleton, Manchester, has been awarded the ISO 45001 certification.

ISO 45001 is an international standard for occupational health and safety (OH&S). It aims to provide a safe and healthy workplace for employees and visitors.

To achieve this, HEXPOL TPE works to identify and manage factors that could result in illness or injury, by mitigating any adverse effects on the physical, mental and cognitive condition of a person. The goal of ISO 45001 is the reduction of occupational injuries and diseases, including promoting and protecting physical and mental health.

Katie Keenen, SHEQ Manager, HEXPOL TPE UK, said: “The addition of ISO 45001 to our ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 14001 (environmental) management systems reflects our integrated approach. These systems are not stand alone but work together to help us operate a safe and sustainable organisation.”

Mark Clayton, Managing Director HEXPOL TPE UK, added: “Certification to ISO 45001 was a strategic objective in 2020 and I am delighted to see the company achieve this important global standard. Excellence in health and safety is a core part of our company culture and this reinforces our commitment to safe working practices and the health and well-being of our workforce.”