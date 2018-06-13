Highland Spring to trial 100 per cent recycled plastic eco bottle

Highland Spring, UK producer of natural-source bottled water, has announced the trial of a 100 per cent recycled plastic eco bottle in a bid to help keep plastic in the circular economy and out of the oceans.

The trial will start in June with the launch of a 500ml Highland Spring eco bottle in selected Tesco stores in Scotland, followed by Sainsbury’s stores in England.

In a first for the UK Bottled Water category, the eco bottle will also be available at the Fever-Tree Tennis Championships at Queen’s Club.

To differentiate it from other plastic bottles, the eco bottle label will feature a burst of green colour and a ‘100 per cent recycled plastic bottle’ message.

Shoppers will be invited to give feedback on the launch online or in-store.

The results are set to help measure the public’s perception of recycled plastics and the insights will feed in to category-wide strategies to help eliminate plastic waste.

“Plastic is a valuable resource that shouldn’t be treated as waste and we encourage everyone to get involved in this trial. Tell us what you think of the eco bottle and then recycle it afterwards to help keep the circle of recycled plastics going,” said Les Montgomery, Highland Spring Chief Executive.

“This is a significant step that is part of a longer-term road map to eliminating plastic waste as more and more consumers recycle their plastic bottles and we can source recycled plastic in the quantities and quality we need.”