Hilco acquires assets from bankrupt Draka Polymers Films

Upon the bankruptcy of Draka Polymer Films on July 11th, Hilco Industrial Acquisitions has acquired a number of assets.

The assets consist of all machinery and equipment, inventories, and intellectual property rights.

Draka covered a wide variety of markets such as Stationary, Tapes, Decorative, and Paramedical.

Ernst Rost Onnes, Vice President of Hilco, said: “The receivers handled the sale of the assets in a quick, professional, fair, and transparent bidding process, we were the winning bidders for the entire package of assets.”

“We purchased the machinery and equipment, intellectual property, and inventories. We offered the estate a solution to use the machines to finish production of certain orders for the remaining customers.”