Hillenbrand to acquire Milacron Holdings Corp

Hillenbrand and Milacron Holdings have announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Hillenbrand will acquire Milacron in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion, including net debt of approximately $686 million.

The transaction represents a pivotal step in Hillenbrand’s vision to become a world-class global diversified industrial company by adding new strategic businesses in hot runner systems and injection moulding to Hillenbrand’s portfolio through Milacron’s leading brands, including Mold-Masters and Milacron injection moulding.

Together, the combined company will have increased scale and meaningful product diversification, enhancing its ability to serve customers through complementary technologies across the plastics value chain, including plastic base resins production, compounding, processing both extruded and injection-moulded products, and recycling.

Joe Raver, President and CEO of Hillenbrand, said: “This transaction meaningfully transforms our portfolio and product offering by adding Milacron’s leading technology solutions and sizable installed customer base to help us drive long-term growth.”

“Milacron aligns with our profitable growth strategy and acquisition framework and we expect the additional capabilities from its high-performing segments to accelerate free cash flow generation and improve margins across the business.”

“I have great respect for Milacron’s talented employees and look forward to welcoming them to Hillenbrand as we embark on this next step in our strategy and create enhanced value for our shareholders, customers, employees, and communities.”