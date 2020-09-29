HLH to open new facility to support UK customers

HLH, a global provider of prototyping and bespoke low-volume manufacturing solutions, is opening a new facility in 2021 in the UK.

HLH says headquartered in Shenzhen and Dongguan, China, HLH has the capacity to undertake a wide range of industrial applications, including CNC machining, 3D printing, and rapid injection moulding.

Its focus on quality, combined with quick turnaround times, has seen demand for its services grow both in the UK and worldwide, with Nikon, Audi, and Phillips among its customer base.

James Murphy, Co-Founder & Vice General Manager at HLH, said: “Over the last few years we have seen more and more UK manufacturers approaching us for work, typically producing prototypes or small-scale runs of products. This is often low volume work, which our UK customers are struggling to find homegrown suppliers able to take on.

“The lead times for these projects are often very tight, which is where quick and clear communication is key. We already have employees dedicated to providing on-the-ground support to our UK customers, and as demand continues to increase – especially given the lack of competition at this end of the market – we are looking to open a UK facility next year.”

HLH works across a number of sectors, from automotive and aerospace, through to consumer products and medical. Its global appeal stems from its efficiency of output, often able to produce and ship high-quality prototype products within a week. In part, this is down to the 12,000m2 factory it operates out of in Dongguan, which contains a host of technologies across six floors.

Murphy concludes: “HLH occupies a really important niche, as we are located in the heart of China’s manufacturing industry, but we have a distinctly Western service and sensibility about us. We have always been geared towards providing an international service, facilitating increased productivity for our customers by assisting in the early stages of product development and production.”