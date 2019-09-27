Holland Colours announces expansion of manufacturing capacity in Asia

Holland Colours has announced the expansion of their manufacturing capacity in Asia, at their Surabaya (Indonesia) plant. With this, the company says it is reinforcing its global market leadership in this field.

The expansion is to accommodate the strong demand for light blocking colorants in PET packaging for dairy applications.

“This investment will significantly increase our capacity and capabilities of our light barrier solutions. With this expansion, we also anticipate a surge in global demand for PET packaging for long shelf-life milk and other dairy products,” said Henri Jacobs, director in charge of Asia.

"This expansion plan is far more than solely a matter of production capacity. It aims to give operations the most advanced equipment in the market in order to provide our customers and team members with the technology and capacity they need to grow in a sustainable way.”

Coen Vinke, CEO of Holland Colours, added: “Over time, we have launched a number of new developments and we have a promising innovation pipeline ahead of us. The entire Holland Colours team is proud to invest in the Holcomer expansion program as an immediate answer to the demand of our customers for co-designed solutions and value-added services.” Holland Colours has extensive know-how in light barrier technology for dairy and other packaging products.

Working with equipment suppliers and other partners, they provide their customers with ongoing support and advice to make the switch from traditional packaging to PET packaging quick and easy.