Holland Colours extends additives range for plastic packaging

Holland Colours has announced a major expansion into the market for additives for plastic packaging, building on the company’s existing strong position in functional colourants.

The move anticipates trends in the rapidly changing market, where brand owners increasingly seek to differentiate on packaging properties such as appearance, energy use during production, and end-of-life recyclability, as well as protecting and prolonging the taste and shelf-life of their products.

Eelco van Hamersveld, CTO of Holland Colours, said: “Plastics are central to preventing food waste, reducing waste, which is hugely beneficial in terms of lowering emissions during transportation, and increasing consumer convenience and safety.”

“This won’t change, but, clearly, society’s thinking around plastics, and especially the need to recycle and resuse, is evolving.

“At Holland Colours we have the know-how and capabilities to partner with our packaging and brand partners in their transition towards more sustainable packaging.”