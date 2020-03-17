Horners’ Bottlemakers Award 2020 now open for entries

The Horners’ Bottlemakers Award, which recognises cutting-edge polymer-based packaging and bottles, is now accepting entries.

Application of a polymer-based product or package with closure are encouraged, and each admission will be judged on its design innovation, commercial potential, UK content, and with attention paid to environmental advantages provided.

Philip Law, BPF Director General, said: “The UK continues to show a great deal of technical and creative innovation within plastic packaging and bottle making.”

“The Horners Bottlemakers’ award recognises these achievements and reminds us how valuable such advancements can be to us in our lives, drawing attention to ground-breaking developments in the bottles and containers we all rely on.”

As the award accepts entries of any polymer-based packaging with a closure, submissions of the thermoforming, injection moulding, rotational moulding, blow moulding, and other production techniques are welcome.