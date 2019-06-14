HP turns plastic bottles into ink cartridges

HP has announced that 12 million plastic bottles collected in Haiti are being upcycled into new Original HP ink cartridges. This is the equivalent of more than 550,000 pounds (250 tonnes) of plastic material that won’t be spilling into the Caribbean Sea.

This milestone accomplishment comes two years after the company announced it would be joining the First Mile Coalition to clean up plastic waste and create economic opportunity for the people of Haiti.

HP partnered with Thread International and the First Mile Coalition on a program that turns plastic bottles collected in Haiti into recycled plastic that is used to produce Original HP ink cartridges.

Together with the First Mile Coalition, HP have created more than 600 income opportunities for adults in the country.

HP has now joined the NextWave Coalition, a consortium of worldwide businesses committed to scaling the use of ocean-bound plastics by developing a global network of ocean-bound plastics supply chains.

The addition of HP, along with new member Ikea, to the NextWave Coalition will be formally announced at the fifth annual Our Ocean Conference, Oct. 29-30 in Bali, Indonesia.