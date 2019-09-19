HSBC provides Ecosurety with £2m funding to boost UK recycling

Ecosurety, a recycling compliance scheme, has secured £2million funding from HSBC to boost UK recycling.

The company says the £2million finance facility will enable Ecosurety to meet the needs of a growing membership base and accelerate much needed investment into UK recycling innovation and infrastructure.

Ecosurety provides brands with the credible and traceable recycling evidence they need to submit under UK law for the packaging, WEEE and batteries producer compliance regulations.

The scheme has more than 1,000 members across the food, drink and retail sectors, including Danone, The Co-operative Group, Innocent, Morrisons and Virgin Media.

Ecosurety also works with them at a strategic level to channel investment into UK recycling projects that offer a solution to the UK’s reliance on waste export markets.

This approach stems from the belief that only through increased infrastructure, innovation and consumer awareness campaigns can a more resilient recycling system be created in the UK.

James Piper, CEO, said: “We’re committed to reducing the environmental impact of UK businesses and stimulating UK recycling capacity, which increasingly we are able to do through our growing membership base. However, as any growing business knows, this comes with cash-flow requirements which HSBC UK is helping us manage.”

“Ecosurety is committed to accelerating the growth of UK recycling infrastructure. Only by doing this can we create a more transparent system that reduces our reliance on foreign export markets. As companies recognise the long-term benefits that Ecosurety’s approach offers, we’ve seen increased business growth.”

“This, coupled with high recycling evidence prices, has created the need for a more flexible cash-flow set up - something HSBC UK is helping us manage. The £2m finance facility will enable Ecosurety to continue to meet the needs of its members, whilst delivering on its broader mission to build UK recycling capacity through collaboration, innovation and targeted investment.”

James Shepherd, Head of Corporate Banking in Bristol, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire for HSBC commented “HSBC UK is committed to helping Bristol businesses realise their ambitions and Ecosurety is no exception. It is one of the leading businesses in its field, helping companies share recycling evidence and innovate to improve the UK’s recycling efforts.”