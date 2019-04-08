HTA Nursery Working Group visits plastics recycling centre

Representatives from the horticultural industry have visited Viridor’s Plastics Recovery Facility in Kent to find out more about the plastics recycling process and the demand for polypropylene for recycling.

Attendees included members of the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) Nursery Working Group, plant pot manufacturers, and representatives from RECOUP, as RECOUP and the HTA are working together on a campaign to ensure local authorities accept non-black plant pots in their kerbside recycling schemes.

The visit allowed the attendees to see how he plastics recovery process worked, and were able to track the journey of plastic through the waste stream and back into circulation.

Viridor, a founding signatory to the UK Plastics Pact, is committed to advising all sectors on how to ensure greater responsibility, helping the UK to choose recycled materials over virgin plastic, and achieve its circular economy goals.