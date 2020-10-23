Hubbub’s on-the-go recycling project set for rollout following initial success

× Expand Hubbub

Environmental charity Hubbub has announced its pilot projects for on-the-go recycling will be rolled out in two further areas following initial success in three UK cities.

The trials in Leeds, Swansea and Edinburgh in 2018 and 2019 saw 2.1 million cans, plastic and glass bottles and coffee cups collected and recycled through partnerships with local councils, local delivery partners and measurement and evaluation experts in each of the cities.

The projects improved on-street recycling facilities by providing bright, easy to use bins that were strategically positioned on the streets, alongside clear and consistent communications campaigns and eye-catching art installations to inspire recycling and improve contamination rates.

Two new trials, in a Midlands town and a London borough, are now set to launch in the new year.

The results from all five of the pilot projects will contribute to the development of a blueprint for other local authorities to benefit from.

Gavin Ellis, Co-founder and Director of Hubbub, said: “We’ve been really pleased with how the trials have gone in Leeds, Edinburgh and Swansea. Together, they’ve helped us identify the ingredients for successful on-the-go recycling - increasing recycling points, creating stand out bins and making it easy for people to do the right thing.

“A strong collaboration of committed local partners and cost-effective systems that are viable in the long term have also been key to the campaigns’ success.”