Hubbub collaborates with Kiehl to launch fourth waste-cleaning boat made from recycled plastics

After partnering with beauty brand Kiehl's to fund a further expansion to its 'plastic fishing' initiative, environmental charity Hubbub has launched a fourth waste-cleaning boat made from recycled plastic.

The boat, called ‘Vitamin Sea’, is made from ‘plaswood’ – a material which consists of 99 per cent recycled plastic waste sourced from agricultural businesses.

It will be used to facilitate Hubbub’s 'plastic fishing' trips to remove litter from the Docks in London, an initiative which is open to schools, community groups, non-profits, public organisations and private-sector businesses.

Kiehl’s’ involvement with the plan coincides with the UK launch of its in-store take-back scheme for packaging.

Customers earn loyalty stamps, under the scheme, every time they bring a reusable bag or return an empty Kiehl’s brand product to one of its UK stores. Once they have collected 10 stamps, they are entitled to a free travel-sized product up to the value of £9.50.

In the US, the scheme has already proven to be a success where it has enabled the recycling of more than 1.3 million containers since its 2017 launch.