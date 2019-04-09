Huhtamaki launches blueloop flexible packaging

Global food and drink packaging leader Huhtamaki has launched blueloop, a new range of flexible packaging made of mono-material PP, PE and paper.

Huhtamaki blueloop solutions include innovative polyolefin structures to pack coffee, snacks, dry food, personal care and other fast-moving consumer products.

The range also includes paper-based solutions to replace plastic packaging.

Olli Koponen, Executive Vice President for Flexible Packaging at Huhtamaki, said: “We are committed to offering recyclable solutions for all our flexible packaging product categories.”

“Today we have solutions available for several key categories and we will launch solutions for our most demanding applications soon.”

“Huhtamaki blueloop builds on our strong global expertise and experience in flexible packaging manufacturing. We bring the solutions to market by working closely with our suppliers and customers.”

Michael Hahl, Sustainability and Strategic Innovation Director at Huhtamaki, said: “For Huhtamaki, blueloop is more than a product range, it is a learning and development platform.”

“Collaboration is key. We engage with the full supply chain from resin producers to our customers and recyclers. Our closest focus is on product design and manufacturing. However, collecting, sorting, and reusing the recycled material are all part of the blueloop perspective.”