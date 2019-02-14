Huntsman to launch new water-blown polyurethane technologies at SIMAC

Huntsman has announced the launch of three new water-blown polyurethane technologies that it will be promoted at the 2019 SIMAC show in Milan, Italy.

The business also revealed details of two brand new Avalon thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grades, Avalon 65 DHT TPU and Avalon 85 AHT TPU, are the latest additions to the company’s Avalon AHT range.

The company says it has created a portfolio of innovative, fully water-blown, polyether soling solutions that provide excellent flow and surface definition.

Daltoped AquaPUR technology offers a softer compound resulting in greater slip resistance.

The technology also enables footwear manufacturers to decrease the weight of shoe soles by up to 35 per cent and is suitable for the production of slippers and low heel sandals.

The company says Daltoped AquaPUR technologies are designed for footwear manufacturers that want to make the switch to using a water-blown system but don’t want to compromise on quality.

Suitable for the direct-on process and casting of unit soles and midsoles, the technologies are compatible with standard polyurethane processing machines.