Huntsman Building Solutions welcomes MP to new UK Centre of Excellence

Huntsman Building Solutions (HBS), one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of open-cell and closed-cell spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation, has opened a new UK Centre of Excellence and given North West Norfolk Member of Parliament (MP), James Wild, a special tour of the facility, which is located in Roydon, just outside of Kings Lynn.

The company says the meeting, which happened just before the UK’s second national lockdown, was a great opportunity for HBS to share exciting developments from across the recently formed company, which combines the Icynene-Lapolla and Demilec brands.

During his visit to the HBS site, Mr Wild enjoyed a close look at the facility’s manufacturing and laboratory testing equipment. He witnessed a demonstration of HBS’ HEATLOK HFO Pro spray foam.

Furthermore, he also learnt about the energy saving and sustainability advantages of HBS spray foam insulation products - some of which are based on recycled PET products - including their ability to deliver industry-leading U-values in thermal insulation projects.

Wild said: “Huntsman Building Solutions products can help the UK to reduce its environmental footprint at this critical time. I was impressed to meet the talented team and get a close look at the local production facilities and the state-of-the-art training centre. This significant investment is a vote of confidence in West Norfolk from Huntsman and HBS - demonstrating its commitment to driving forward products that can help cut emissions and create green jobs.”

Iain Stanton, Managing Director of Huntsman-IFS, the manufacturing site for Huntsman Building Solutions in the UK, said: “The meeting was a fantastic opportunity to show our dedication to the local manufacture of our industry-leading spray foam insulation and the investment we have made in training facilities, which will help improve Environmental, Health and Safety standards within the industry. We are pleased to have been able to host James Wild MP and look forward to working closely with our contractors to take advantage of the insulation grants offered by governments across Europe.”