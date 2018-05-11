Husky announces “exciting times” with new organisational changes

Husky Injection Moulding Systems has announced organisational changes.

The company says it is realigning its business to support customers in response to evolving market trends and changing consumer demands.

Husky has combed its Beverage Packaging business and Specialty Packaging business under one new consolidated business called Rigid Packaging and says this change will allow the company to offer a wider range of solutions and services to both consumer packaged goods brands and plastics processors.

John Galt, Husky’s President and CEO, said: “These are exciting times. This organisational change, along with the leadership team we’ve put in place, will help us align our sales organisation to get even closer to customers, solution their growing base of needs and become more agile in responding to the changing market environment.”

Former President of Husky’s Medical and Specialty Packaging Systems, Robert Domodossola will lead Husky’s new Rigid Packaging business.

“I’m energised by the opportunities we see to leverage our strength and leadership position in beverage and specialty packaging,” added Domodossola.

“Our key focus moving forward is to build upon our success and understanding of these markets to continue developing integrated manufacturing solutions that more broadly serve our customers’ needs and support their growth initiatives.”

Husky will highlight its solutions for Rigid Packaging at NPE2018.