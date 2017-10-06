Husky continues to drive innovation with new Ultra SideGate Inline hot runner

Husky has released its Ultra SideGate Inline hot runner technology. The hot runner is designed for challenging applications with high-balance requirements such as long, thin parts, ideal for part spacing as low as 18mm. With optional individual tip control technology, moulders can ensure challenging applications have the best part quality possible.

The Inline option allows for high cavitation moulds with a small footprint, reducing cost while providing outstanding gate quality and offering mould makers added design flexibility. Stefano Mirti, Husky’s President of Hot Runners and Controllers, said: “Hot runners are the most critical component in the injection moulding process. We are so focused on improving hot runner design and performance while also finding ways to help customers reduce their cost. Ultra SideGate Inline is another example of an innovation that accomplishes this goal.”

By direct-gating parts with Ultra SideGate, moulders can achieve significant resin savings, faster cycle times and better performance across a wider temperature range. In addition, the technology allows direct access to the individual tips without needing to remove the mould from the injection moulding machine, saving moulders time on maintenance.

Husky will show the Ultra SideGate Inline in its booth at the Fakuma show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, from October 17-21, 2017.