Husky names John Hafferty as Chief Financial Officer

Husky Injection Moulding Systems has announced the appointment of John Hafferty to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Hafferty will join Husky’s senior leadership team and will lead the global finance organisation.

John Galt, President and CEO of Husky, said: “Mr Hafferty brings a wealth of global financial experience to Husky and has a record of strong leadership. I am pleased to have John join our team and look forward to working closely with him as a strategic business partner. His past experience will serve us well as we continue to grow the business.”

Hafferty said: “I am excited to be joining a company with such a strong team clearly dedicated to achieving results. Husky is a growing company that is well-known for its global reputation and state-of-the-art technologies and solutions for customers. I look forward to having the opportunity to contribute to Husky’s ongoing success.”

Hafferty has more than 35 years of financial business experience with global companies.

Prior to joining Husky, Hafferty was CFO for ElectroRent, a global rental equipment company that rents and sells test and measure equipment.

He has also served as CFO for BlueLine Rental and has held numerous CFO positions with global transportation and logistics companies.