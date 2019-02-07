Husky unveils ground-breaking digitalised end-to-end manufacturing execution process

Injection moulding company Husky has hosted a one-day event at its headquarters in Luxembourg to officially unveil its digital, state-of-the-art Next Generation Operating Model (NGOM).

The event was attended by industry and media professionals from throughout the region and showcased how the company has partnered with the Luxembourg Government Departments of Economy and Labor, as well as fellow industry leader Siemens, to develop a pioneering new digitalised NGOM moulding solution.

The NGOM process has streamlined hardware ordering and manufacturing from a practice that historically takes several weeks down to a few hours, and for the first time ever, customised stock component scan be configured through a web interface and are then manufactured in a state-of-the-art laboratory through a completely automated process.

John Galt, President and CEO for Husky, said: “The world I experiencing an accelerated pace of digitalisation and it is influencing every aspect of our lives. Husky recognises this shift and we have been actively working to embrace digitalisation for some time.”

“The NGOM programme revolutionises the way we do business, offering enhanced capabilities designed to deliver solutions with unmatched speed and flexibility, reduced overall cost, and a heightened, more accessible experience.”

“Having an end-to-end fully digitalised architecture allows us to leverage our global capacity and quickly scale to new opportunities, so that we can enable our customers to be more competitive and effectively respond to continuously changing consumer buying trends. We are very excited about this development and the possibilities it creates.”

Klaus Helmrich, Member of the Management Board of Siemens, said: “An ever-increasing number of industrial enterprises worldwide are well on the way towards Industry 4.0 and are already improving their competitive standing with digital solutions.”

“This applies to all sectors of industry with rapidly changing market demands in which products must be manufactured ever more quickly, flexibly and in diminishing quantities. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Husky on advancing their capability in this area.”