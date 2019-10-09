Hydratec to acquire majority interest in Stork IMM Hengelo

Hydratec Industries NV is in discussions with financial services company Wadinko (Zwolle) regarding the acquisition of a 75 per cent interest in Stork Plastics Machinery BV (Hengelo).

The company believes investment from Hydratec and existing shareholder Wadinko will support the continued growth and development of Stork IMM’s business.

In addition to Stork IMM, Hydratec will take a 75 per cent interest in Rollepaal Holding BV (Dedemsvaart).

Stork IMM will continue to operate as an independent company and will retain its current brand and company logo.

“This plan dovetails very well with Hydratec Industries’ growth ambitions. Both these machinery manufacturers have many years of experience and are true specialists in their niche markets. This constitutes a major expansion of Hydratec Industries’ Systems activities.” said Bart Aangenendt, CEO, Hydratec.

Oscar de Gruijter, CEO of Stork IMM, added :“Hydratec is a recognized technology leader in all its activities and the industry leading solutions offered by Stork IMM fit perfectly with this strategy. The acquisition by Hydratec, and the continued support of Wadinko, heralds an exciting next chapter in the 50-year history of Stork IMM.”