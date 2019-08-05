IAC Group expands presence in the UK

International Automotive Components (IAC Group), a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, has announced that it will increase its presence in the UK by expanding its headliner manufacturing facility in in Elmdon.

The facility is strategically located close to the production site of Jaguar Land Rover and will be solely used to service the long-time customer.

IAC has experienced growth through supplying to multiple models of JLR’s MLA platform, which the facility will be used to produce.

The site will be used for manufacturing, assembly, and sequencing, in addition to housing certain centralised UK-based functions such as engineering, programme management, commercial, finance, and IT.

The company plans to invest in state-of-the-art highly automated process manufacturing for the site.

Manfred Gingl, CEO of IAC Group, said: “We are a customer-centric company, which is why it was an easy decision for us to expand our operations near our customer’s production sites.”

“IAC views the UK as a strategic market, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with JLR long into the future.”

IASC currently supplies components and interior trim to Land Rover and Range Rover models in the UK.

The company anticipates full production at the site in 2021 and will create an additional 400 jobs in the region.