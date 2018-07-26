IAC launches manufacturing 4.0 and smart factory applications at UK site

× Expand IAC Halewood features a flexible cockpit just-in-time assembly line for several vehicle models

International Automotive Components (IAC),has implemented manufacturing 4.0 and smart factory applications at its UK site in Halewood, north west England.

The global supplier of automotive components and lightweight vehicle solutions, says the deployment of the new technology will give it enhanced flexibility in manufacturing as the industry moves towards autonomous driving and digitalisation.

The new applications being launched at IAC Halewood feature the Industrial Internet of things (IoT), smart logistics, cross-company integration, real-time capacity data utilisation, and collaborative robots (cobots).

“We are committed to providing innovative interior solutions that support our OEM customers as they advance towards the development and deployment of fully automated vehicles,” said Jonas Nilsson, IAC Europe President.

“Our IAC Halewood location is taking the next step into the future of mobility with the use of cutting-edge technologies focused on the efficient creation of high-quality interiors.”

IAC Halewood features a flexible cockpit just-in-time (JIT) assembly line for several vehicle models, substituting a fixed carousel with 42 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). The AGVs enable mass customisation and can assemble up to four million cockpit variants on one production line.

Real-time machine utilisation software allows plant management to see data in real time, enabling them to make immediate adjustments. The data is stored in a database, allowing for future planning and manufacturing improvements.

At the end of the line, the cockpit quality is checked by operators supported by cobots equipped with cameras.

IAC says the next step in its journey towards fully-flexible and highly-efficient plants is leveraging the existing machine utilisation data to deploy predictive maintenance plans.

The Group plans to roll out smart factory integration to all its European manufacturing operations to improve manual work, increase flexibility, minimise scrap, eradicate defects, enhance process automation, and reduce single-use equipment.