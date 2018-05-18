Iceland among the first supermarkets to introduce new plastic ‘trust mark’

Iceland is among the first supermarkets to introduce a new plastic-free “trust mark”.

To make it easier for consumers to choose greener alternatives, the label will be prominently displayed on food and drink products, showing shoppers at a glance whether products use plastic in its packaging.

UK supermarket Iceland and Dutch supermarket chain Ekoplaza, which introduced plastic-free aisles earlier this year, will now start using the new labelling and campaigners hope others will follow soon.

Iceland will begin to adopt the new labelling system on relevant own-label products this month (May 2018).

“With the grocery retail sector accounting for more than 40 per cent of plastic packaging in the UK, it’s high time that Britain’s supermarkets came together to take a lead on this issue,” said Richard Walker, Iceland Managing Director.

A Plastic Planet has been campaigning for supermarkets to introduce plastic-free aisles.

“Our trust mark cuts through the confusion of symbols and labels and tells you just one thing, this packaging is plastic-free and therefore guilt-free,” said Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, the campaign group behind the scheme.

“Finally, shoppers can be part of the solution not the problem,”