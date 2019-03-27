Iceland launches in-store plastic-free greengrocer in Liverpool

Iceland has launched a loose fresh produce trial, which will see 35 produce lines sold loose, and 27 lines packed in plastic-free packaging.

This is the latest milestone in the retailer’s commitment to remove plastic packaging from all own label products by the end of 2023.

The trial will launch in one of Iceland’s larger concept stores, The Food Warehouse in North Liverpool, where loose fruit and vegetables are to be offered at a cheaper price than pre-packed equivalent to encourage uptake.

Plastic-free packaging solutions will include plant-based films, compostable nets, and paper bags

Specific examples include moulded pulp fruit punnets with a plant-based film and recyclable paper label and reusable rubber, plant-based bands used for products such as celery and spring onions.

Iceland has already removed plastic from certain fresh produce lines across its 900+ stores. This includes the introduction of a recyclable band for bananas in October 2018, which is replacing 10 million plastic bags per year.

At the end of the year, lemons were switched from plastic packaging to cellulose net bags with a paper label.

The trial has been supported by the introduction of new in-store operations including weighing and ticketing facilities, staff training and bespoke point of sale materials designed to inform customers about the initiative.

“Over 12 million tonnes of plastic enters the world’s oceans every year and the retail industry can no longer ignore the plastics tidal wave which is coming our way,” said Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland.

“We all have a part to play in tackling the issue and Iceland is constantly looking for ways to reduce its own plastic footprint, as we work towards our commitment. We are looking forward to seeing how our customers respond to the trial and taking forward learnings to inform the rest of our journey.”