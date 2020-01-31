Iceland launches UK-first trial to reduce plastic packaging on fresh produce by 93 per cent

Iceland has launched an industry-leading trial that will see the retailer reduce its plastic packaging by 93 per cent across a range of fresh produce.

The trial launched on 22nd January in 33 of Iceland’s stores across London and the South East, and will offer customers the opportunity to buy 38 fresh fruit and vegetable lines in innovative new packaging solutions that are either plastic-free or have a significantly reduced plastic content.

Iceland is expecting the trial alone to remove seven tonnes of plastic.

The trial is the latest in a series of industry-leading initiatives launched by the retailers, which was the first to globally commit to removing plastic from all own label products by the end of 2023.

The trial will see 29 plastic-free or reduced plastic solutions used for the first time in the UK, and will include apples, mixed peppers, potatoes, and carrots in plastic-free packaging.

The solutions have been developed and tested in partnership with Iceland’s produce and packaging suppliers and the trial represents the culmination of months of development.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We understand that consumers are particularly aware of the amount of plastic being used to package produce across the industry and we’ve been working hard to develop user-friendly, sustainable alternatives.”

“This trial is the largest ever of its kind and we’re excited to see how consumers respond to the range of solutions provided. The trial is truly scalable and our findings will help to further define our strategy for eliminating plastic across our produce offering.”

“Most importantly, customers will not have to pay a premium for the plastic-free or reduced plastic products as prices will remain exactly the same, and we’re proud to be democratising choice in this way.”