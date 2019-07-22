Iceland returns to plastic packaging after drop in sales

According to the Metro Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, has admitted the group still has a ‘mountain to climb’ on its plastic-free pledge after two key trials failed.

After its paper band replacement failed to live up to hopes, the supermarket had to reintroduce plastic packaging across its bananas this summer, equating to 10 million plastic bags a year.

In May, Iceland also scrapped a plastic-free greengrocer trial that was running in Liverpool after three months following a 20 per cent plunge in sales as loose produce and alternative packaging failed to resonate with local shoppers.

The Metro reported Walker said he has not given up on the ill-fated trials.

From July 24, Iceland is launching its latest efforts for new plastic-free banana packaging, with a trial across 20 stores.

The supermarket chain is also planning a new plastic-free greengrocer initiative that will run across more than 30 stores later this year, which will be focused on pre-packed produce rather than loose items in response to customer feedback from the failed trial.

Walker admitted the group’s initial efforts to replace plastic packaging on the bananas ended up causing up to 20 per cent shrinkage of the fruit and they would snap off or go rotten.

He told the Metro: “This is all part of the process – we’ve got to keep experimenting. It’s good to be upfront and open about the challenges.”

“We’ve still got a mountain to climb – and we’re still all on our own. No other supermarkets are following our lead.”