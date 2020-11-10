ICL Tech wins COVID19 Outstanding Response Award

ICL Tech Ltd has won the “COVID19 Outstanding Response Award - Private Sector Organisations” at the Government Opportunities (GO) Awards Scotland 2020.

The GO Awards recognises the best in all aspects of public procurement in Scotland and celebrates success stories from across the public, private and third sector.

ICL Tech’s ‘TechPPE’ initiative beat eight other finalists in a special Award category to mark outstanding contributions to procurement during the COVID19 pandemic.

A judging panel of eight senior procurement and government professionals commented: “This is the story of the pandemic – SME works with stakeholders to completely reinvent itself with new product diversification, a new customer base, new partnerships and new ways of working together to deliver critical frontline care. Just an incredible response at a time when it was most needed."

"What a positive can-do attitude. This company worked at warp speed to design, test, manufacture and distribute a vital piece of PPE at a time of critical shortage. And on top of that they worked like trojans to build awareness among potential customers as the public sector was a new market for them."

This Glasgow plastics manufacturer repurposed its business in March at the height of the Covid19 pandemic to set up their TechPPE initiative to design, test and make essential PPE for the NHS. Over 250,000 face visors were supplied to frontline health and social care workers at 10 NHS Trusts and 28 care homes. Visors were sent free to keyworkers and local care homes that couldn't source essential PPE at the height of the pandemic, and not for profit orders were achieved for the NHS.

Andy Leaver, ICL Tech’s Ltd Head of Product Development said: “It’s an honour to have our contribution recognised by the Go Awards Scotland and well done to all my colleagues who rose to the challenge in difficult circumstances ensuring critical PPE reached the NHS when it weas needed. Our thanks go to everyone who collaborated with us – working together allowed us to innovate and respond to the situation quickly and is testament to the benefits of building strong relationships.

“Our engagement with both public and private stakeholders, and liaising directly with clinicians at NHS hospitals, meant we could fast track an innovative response. We’re excited about the next stage of our journey as an SME supplier to the UK’s public procurement base, and we’ll continue to look for further opportunities to collaborate with the healthcare sector.”

All GO Awards Scotland Winners qualify for automatic finalist status at the Go Awards National in 2021 that brings together winners from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with new entries from across the UK.